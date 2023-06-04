NewsVideos
S Jaishankar's advice to Rahul Gandhi, 'Politics should not be done outside the country'

|Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
S Jaishankar News: Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that when a person goes out of the country, it is important to remember that some things are 'beyond politics'.

