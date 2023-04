videoDetails

Sachin Pilot arrives in Delhi to meet senior Congress leaders

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 12, 2023, 12:02 PM IST

Sachin Pilot performed a hunger strike against corruption in Rajasthan on Tuesday. Sachin Pilot has reached Delhi today. In Delhi, he will meet senior leaders of the Congress party. Know in this report which leaders will Sachin meet during this meeting?