SAD Leader Former Sarpanch Surjit Singh Shot Dead In Hoshiarpur Village

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 29, 2023, 05:10 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Surjit Singh was allegedly shot dead by two unidentified assailants on Thursday evening. Deputy Superintendent of Police Talwinder Singh said that the incident occurred when the deceased leader was sitting outside a grocery shop in a nearby locality.
