Sad that Sanju Samson not getting a chance but...: Former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra statement

| Updated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:45 AM IST

In an interview with Anjum Chopra, she shares thoughts on India's loss to England in the semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Many cricket experts are backing Hardik Pandya to be India's full-time captain in T20Is BCCI recently sacked the selection committee after the ICC T20 World Cup 2022