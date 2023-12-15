trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2699359
Sagar Sharma Diary: Big revelation on accused in Parliament security lapse

|Updated: Dec 15, 2023, 03:18 PM IST
Sagar Sharma Diary: A big revelation has been made against the accused in the FIR registered in the Parliament security lapse case. The two accused who had entered the house and spread smoke with smoke cracker. For this the accused had changed the design of his shoes. He had reinforced the sole of the shoe, so that the color smoke could be hidden better.

