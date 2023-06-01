NewsVideos
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police

Jun 01, 2023
Sahit, the accused in Delhi's Shahabad Dairy Murder Case, is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police. He is constantly changing his statements. The police are yet to find the knife with which he killed Sakshi. Police was trying to recover the knife. At the same time, the copy filed by Sakshi's family with the police has also been found in which Sakshi's family said that Sakshi already knew Sahil. The family members kept asking Sakshi to stay away from Sahil

