NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sakshi Murder Case: Big disclosure in post mortem report!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:08 AM IST
Sakshi Murder Case: Many big revelations are happening in the interrogation of accused Sahil in the murder case of a 16-year-old girl in Delhi. Meanwhile, there has been a big disclosure in the post mortem report, according to which the deceased witness was attacked with a knife about 16 times, in which 6 times in the throat.

All Videos

New revelations in Delhi Murder Case
0:51
New revelations in Delhi Murder Case
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi
1:16
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi
WATCH: Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge
1:59
WATCH: Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur
8:3
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
0:27
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu

Trending Videos

0:51
New revelations in Delhi Murder Case
1:16
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's strong attack on Rahul Gandhi
1:59
WATCH: Bus Carrying Vaishno Devi Pilgrims Falls Into Gorge
8:3
Shocking video goes viral from Parashuram Umrao College in Fatehpur
0:27
Rajasthan: Horrific road accident in Jhunjhunu
sakshi murder case,sakshi murder case cctv footage,sakshi murder case live,sakshi murder case delhi video,sakshi murder case cctv footage original,sakshi murder case real video,sakshi murder case cctv,Delhi Police,delhi sakshi murder,Delhi murder case,Delhi News,delhi girl murdered today sakshi,delhi sakshi murders update,delhi sakshi muder cctv video,delhi sakshi news,16 year old stabbed over a girl,murder of 16 year girl,shahabad murder case,Zee News,