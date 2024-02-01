trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2716553
Sales of electric vehicles increased rapidly in India

|Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 03:42 PM IST
The increasing cost of petrol and diesel is troubling people. People are now looking towards electric vehicles as an alternative due to expensive fuel. Sales of e-vehicles have broken records. According to media reports, the demand for e-vehicles has increased eight times in three years.

