Salman Khan's security witnesses huge lapse

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 02:24 PM IST
Two people tried to forcibly enter actor Salman Khan's farm house in Panvel. Both were stopped and caught by the security personnel, after which both were handed over to the local police. Both the youths have been arrested by the police.

