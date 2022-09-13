NewsVideos

Salon day out: Rhea Chakraborty oozes glamour in casuals

B-town diva Rhea Chakraborty was spotted by paparazzi in Mumbai. The actor went for a salon day out. Rhea Chakraborty looked absolutely stunning as she stepped out in casuals. The ‘Jalebi’ star donned a peach tube top paired with ripped denims. She completed her look with a supercool oversized shirt and a pair of shades. Rhea made sure to strike some mesmerizing poses for the shutterbugs

Sep 13, 2022
