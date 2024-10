videoDetails

Samajwadi Party announces names of 6 candidates ahead of UP ByPoll

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Oct 09, 2024, 04:20 PM IST

Samajwadi Party has made a big announcement regarding by-elections on 10 seats in UP. Samajwadi Party has announced the names of 6 candidates. Ajit Prasad has been given ticket from Milkipur.