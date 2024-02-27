trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725436
Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey resigns

Sonam|Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 12:46 PM IST
Rajya Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party has suffered a major setback amid the Rajya Sabha elections 2024 and party MLA Manoj Kumar Pandey has resigned. Manoj Pandey has also resigned from the post of Chief Whip of the party. After resigning from SP, Manoj Pandey has met CM Yogi.

