Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

| Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 01:22 PM IST

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav died at 82 at Gurugram's Medanta Hospital. He was admitted to Medanta Hospital and was shifted to ICU after his condition deteriorated. A panel of Medanta doctors were treating Mulayam Singh Yadav. He was tackling health issues over the last few years.