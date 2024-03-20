Advertisement
Samajwadi party takes big decision on Varun Gandhi and Swami Prasad

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 20, 2024, 01:12 PM IST
Samajwadi party takes big decision on Varun Gandhi and Swami Prasad. Expressing confidence once again, the SP President has decided to give ticket to Swami Prasad on one hand and on the other hand has decided to make Varun Gandhi a candidate.

