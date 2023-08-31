trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655876
Sambit Patra launches scathing attack on INDIA Alliance Meeting

|Updated: Aug 31, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Sambit Patra Press Conference: Opposition alliance I.N.D.I.A. He is holding an important meeting in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Mumbai. Regarding this, the BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a deep dig and said, "Whether the parties meet or not, hearts should be found with the countrymen." On the other hand, there was a strong attack on Chandrayaan also.
