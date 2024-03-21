Advertisement
Sambit Patra takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 21, 2024, 04:08 PM IST
Congress held a press conference and accused BJP of seizing Congress' accounts. Sambit Patra took a dig at Rahul Gandhi. Know what all Sambit Patra said in this report.

