Same-sex Marriage Verdict: Supreme Court Refuses To Recognise Same-sex Marriage

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 04:25 PM IST
The Supreme Court delivered its much-anticipated judgment on legal validation for same-sex marriage. A five-judge constitution bench headed by CJI Chandrachud reserved its verdict on the pleas after a marathon hearing of 10 days. During the marathon hearings, petitioners through senior advocates stressed on the equality rights of the LGBTQIA+ community.
