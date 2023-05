videoDetails

Sameer Wankhede wanted to extort 50 crores from Shahrukh Khan, CBI filed a case

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 06:40 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was arrested by the then Mumbai NCB Chief Sameer Wankhede in the drugs case. Since then Aryan Khan's arrest is under question. Now CBI has registered a case against Sameer Wankhede.