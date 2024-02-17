trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722128
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sandeshkhali Violence Update: Scheduled Caste panel recommends President's rule in Bengal

|Updated: Feb 17, 2024, 08:06 AM IST
Follow Us
Sandeshkhali Violence Update: National Scheduled Caste Commission has submitted report to the President on Sandeshkhali violence. Also recommended imposition of President's rule in West Bengal. The full bench of NCSC has sent the report to Rashtrapati Bhavan within 24 hours of Sandeshkhali's visit.

All Videos

Daily Rashifal: How will be today's day for you, know from astrology guru |17th Feb 2024 |Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon06:26
Daily Rashifal: How will be today's day for you, know from astrology guru |17th Feb 2024 |Shiromani Sachin
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which great remedy will benefit you on Gupt Navratri.
Play Icon04:02
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which great remedy will benefit you on Gupt Navratri.
Where Is Sheikh Shahjahan?
Play Icon10:49
Where Is Sheikh Shahjahan?
Inside story of Congress' seized accounts
Play Icon06:17
Inside story of Congress' seized accounts
Pak Election 2024: Who will be Pakistan's next PM ?
Play Icon33:46
Pak Election 2024: Who will be Pakistan's next PM ?

Trending Videos

Daily Rashifal: How will be today's day for you, know from astrology guru |17th Feb 2024 |Shiromani Sachin
play icon6:26
Daily Rashifal: How will be today's day for you, know from astrology guru |17th Feb 2024 |Shiromani Sachin
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which great remedy will benefit you on Gupt Navratri.
play icon4:2
Today's Astrology: Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin which great remedy will benefit you on Gupt Navratri.
Where Is Sheikh Shahjahan?
play icon10:49
Where Is Sheikh Shahjahan?
Inside story of Congress' seized accounts
play icon6:17
Inside story of Congress' seized accounts
Pak Election 2024: Who will be Pakistan's next PM ?
play icon33:46
Pak Election 2024: Who will be Pakistan's next PM ?