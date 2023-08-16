trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649765
Sanjay Raut Lashes On Narendra Modi Over Renaming Of Nehru Memorial Museum And Library

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 04:00 PM IST
As Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has officially been renamed as Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society on August 14, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on August 16 hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he cannot create history like them (Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose) and hence he is changing names.

