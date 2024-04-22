Advertisement
Sanjay Raut makes controversial remark on PM Modi's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
Sanjay Raut makes controversial remark on PM Modi's statement. As per reports, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a statement regarding Mangalsutra. Meanwhile, a fierce battle has erupted over PM's statement regarding Mangalsutra. Uddhav's Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has strongly attacked PM's statement and made controversial remark over the same.

