Sanjay Singh accuses BJP in liquor scam

Sonam|Updated: Apr 20, 2024, 04:33 PM IST
Sanjay Singh has again made a big revelation in the Delhi liquor policy scam. Sanjay Raut has now accused BJP of taking bribe in Delhi liquor scam. See, what did Sanjay Singh say on the arrest of BJP and Arvind Kejriwal?  

