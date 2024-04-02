Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Sanjay Singh Bail Update: AAP's Sanjay Singh Gets Bail From SC

Sonam|Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 05:48 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Sanjay Singh Bail Update: AAP leader Sanjay Singh has got bail from the Supreme Court. The AAP leader got bail but Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reached Tihar Jail. Akhilesh Yadav's statement has come as soon as Sanjay Singh got bail.

All Videos

Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon05:07
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
Play Icon00:59
"Modi Born to Work, Not to Enjoy": PM Modi's Rally Remark
Viral Video: Prank Backfires As YouTuber Gets Slapped By Stranger
Play Icon00:41
Viral Video: Prank Backfires As YouTuber Gets Slapped By Stranger
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Saurabh-Atishi held a press conference
Play Icon13:01
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Saurabh-Atishi held a press conference
Viral Video: Elephant Breaks Into Godown For Food, Loves Heartwarming Grains Meal
Play Icon01:17
Viral Video: Elephant Breaks Into Godown For Food, Loves Heartwarming Grains Meal

Trending Videos

Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
play icon5:7
Badhir News: AAP MLAs meet Sunita Kejriwal
play icon0:59
"Modi Born to Work, Not to Enjoy": PM Modi's Rally Remark
Viral Video: Prank Backfires As YouTuber Gets Slapped By Stranger
play icon0:41
Viral Video: Prank Backfires As YouTuber Gets Slapped By Stranger
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Saurabh-Atishi held a press conference
play icon13:1
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest: Saurabh-Atishi held a press conference
Viral Video: Elephant Breaks Into Godown For Food, Loves Heartwarming Grains Meal
play icon1:17
Viral Video: Elephant Breaks Into Godown For Food, Loves Heartwarming Grains Meal