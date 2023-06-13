NewsVideos
videoDetails

Santosh Suman Manjhi makes big statement as he resigns from the post

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 02:40 PM IST
Santosh Suman Manjhi Resigns: Today a big decision has been seen in the politics of Bihar. Santosh Suman Manjhi, son of Jitan Ram Manjhi, resigned from the Nitish cabinet. After the resignation, Santosh Suman held a press conference and said, 'Can contest elections alone'.

