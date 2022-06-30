Saudi Arabia to establish Yoga academies, training institutes with science and sport

Saudi Arabia has recognised the strong demand for Yoga, the Kingdom has announced to establish specialist academies for Yoga, a modern form for Yoga will be built in Saudi Yoga institutes, these training institutes will give a modern twist to Yoga.

| Updated: Jun 30, 2022, 11:16 PM IST

Saudi Arabia has recognised the strong demand for Yoga, the Kingdom has announced to establish specialist academies for Yoga, a modern form for Yoga will be built in Saudi Yoga institutes, these training institutes will give a modern twist to Yoga.