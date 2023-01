videoDetails

Saudi businessman buys football’s most expensive ticket pays £2.2m to see Ronaldo - Messi match

| Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 11:24 PM IST

A Saudi real estate mogul has won a ticket to see Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi face off in a friendly after bidding $2.6m at auction, an official said. The match on Thursday in Riyadh is set to pit Messi's Paris Saint-Germain against a select side made up of players from Ronaldo's new club Al Nassr and their Saudi rivals Al Hilal.