trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2656900
NewsVideos
videoDetails

"Scientific Efforts Will Continue" PM Modi Praises ISRO Scientists For Aditya-L1 Launch's Success

|Updated: Sep 02, 2023, 05:49 PM IST
On Sept 02, ISRO successfully launched its much-anticipated ‘Aditya-L1’ mission to Sun from Satish Dhawan Space Centre. The PSLV-C57.1 rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 orbiter, lifted off successfully. PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) and congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch. MoS Jitendra Singh also termed the launch, a ‘sun shine’ moment for India.
Follow Us

All Videos

Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon4:57
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
Breaking: Action in the case of brutality with a woman in Rajasthan, announcement of government job-10 lakh help
play icon3:37
Breaking: Action in the case of brutality with a woman in Rajasthan, announcement of government job-10 lakh help
Breaking News: Sharad Pawar reached Jalna amid violent agitation, protest demanding Maratha reservation
play icon4:36
Breaking News: Sharad Pawar reached Jalna amid violent agitation, protest demanding Maratha reservation
Asia Cup 2023: Here Are 5 Players To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan
play icon2:12
Asia Cup 2023: Here Are 5 Players To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
play icon2:9
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.

Trending Videos

Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
play icon4:57
Aditya L1 Launch: ISRO successfully launches Solar Mission Aditya L1, Aditya will study the Sun
Breaking: Action in the case of brutality with a woman in Rajasthan, announcement of government job-10 lakh help
play icon3:37
Breaking: Action in the case of brutality with a woman in Rajasthan, announcement of government job-10 lakh help
Breaking News: Sharad Pawar reached Jalna amid violent agitation, protest demanding Maratha reservation
play icon4:36
Breaking News: Sharad Pawar reached Jalna amid violent agitation, protest demanding Maratha reservation
Asia Cup 2023: Here Are 5 Players To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan
play icon2:12
Asia Cup 2023: Here Are 5 Players To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of India Vs Pakistan
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
play icon2:9
Breaking News: Big news from Jalna, Maharashtra, protesters pelted stones at police.
India,