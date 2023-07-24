trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2639640
Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus today

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 07:00 AM IST
Scientific survey of Gyanvapi campus in Varanasi will start from today. The report will be submitted to the court on August 4. Officers including the police commissioner held a meeting.
