videoDetails

Screening of The Kerala Story in JNU, huge ruckus, SFI burnt RSS effigy in protest!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 03, 2023, 02:08 PM IST

'The Kerala Story' is in constant headlines these days because of its content. The film 'The Kerala Story' was screened at Jawaharlal Nehru University campus JNU on Tuesday. During the screening of 'The Kerala Story' at the Convention Center in JNU campus, students gave a rousing response chanting 'Bharat Mata ki