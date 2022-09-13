Scuffles, bottles fly as Senegal's MPs argue over parliament leadership | Zee English News

Legislators and Senegal's parliament came to blows during its first session on Monday. The parliament convened for the first time after elections in July. Rival camps in parliament could not agree on how to choose a President of the national assembly.

| Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 07:42 PM IST

