trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2634834
NewsVideos
videoDetails

SDM Jyoti Maurya Case: Big Action on Manish Dubey

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
SDM Jyoti Maurya Case: Jyoti Maurya did not appear during the hearing in the Family Court in Prayagraj on Tuesday in connection with the dispute between SDM Jyoti Maurya and her husband Alok Kumar Maurya. Her lawyer filed an application for exemption from appearance in the court, while Jyoti's husband Alok Maurya appeared in the court. The next hearing will be held on August 18.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

'Water crisis' amid floods in Delhi
play icon1:39
'Water crisis' amid floods in Delhi
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna bank metro station closed
play icon9:8
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna bank metro station closed
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
play icon1:24
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
play icon0:13
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
play icon1:28
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

'Water crisis' amid floods in Delhi
play icon1:39
'Water crisis' amid floods in Delhi
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna bank metro station closed
play icon9:8
Delhi Flood LIVE Updates: Yamuna bank metro station closed
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
play icon1:24
1100 Himachal Pradesh road and transport corporation (HRTC) bus routes badly affected after floods in the state
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
play icon0:13
Furious Due To Flood Situation, Woman Slaps MLA In Kaithal
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
play icon1:28
River Yamuna flowing above highest flood level in Delhi
sdm jyoti maurya case updates,jyoti maurya manish dubey,jyoti maurya sdm,jyoti maurya sdm news,alok maurya jyoti maurya,pcs jyoti maurya,sdm jyoti maurya news,alok maurya jyoti maurya case,alok maurya jyoti maurya sdm,pcs officer jyoti maurya,jyoti maurya news,jyoti maurya love story,alok maurya jyoti maurya news,sdm jyoti maurya case,alok maurya jyoti maurya chat,sdm jyoti maurya latest news,pcs jyoti maurya husband,sdm jyoti maurya suspend,Zee News,