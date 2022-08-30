NewsVideos

SDRF rescues locals amid blocked road following heavy rain

Amid the heavy rainfall and worsening weather in Uttarakhand, the SDRF teams rescued the locals stuck amid the blocked roads following continual rainfall in Chamoli on August 29. The Badrinath National Highway was inundated that was causing issues for the public in commuting.

Aug 30, 2022
