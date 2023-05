videoDetails

Search for shooters intensifies in Prayagraj, police raids in Hotel Dharamshalas. UP Plice | Prayagraj News

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:10 AM IST

The search for the remaining absconding shooters of the Umesh Pal murder case has intensified. Police is continuously raiding in search of shooter Sabir. Police raids in hotels, dharamshalas.