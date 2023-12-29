trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703946
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Second day of meeting in Delhi for the election of JDU President

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 11:30 AM IST
Follow Us
JDU National Executive meeting will be held today at 11.30 am. After that there will be a meeting of the National Council at 3 pm. According to sources, after his speech in the executive meeting, Lalan Singh will propose to make Nitish Kumar the national president.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Tourist's Experience with Flame Food, When Flame Paan Takes an Unexpected Turn
Play Icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Tourist's Experience with Flame Food, When Flame Paan Takes an Unexpected Turn
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell
Play Icon3:13
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl and Horse Share a Cute Bond as Ears Go into 'Sport Mode'
Play Icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl and Horse Share a Cute Bond as Ears Go into 'Sport Mode'
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Finds Himself Between a Lion and a Tigress
Play Icon0:9
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Finds Himself Between a Lion and a Tigress
25 big news related to Ayodhya ram mandir
Play Icon3:26
25 big news related to Ayodhya ram mandir

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Tourist's Experience with Flame Food, When Flame Paan Takes an Unexpected Turn
play icon0:39
VIRAL VIDEO : Tourist's Experience with Flame Food, When Flame Paan Takes an Unexpected Turn
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell
play icon3:13
Ayodhya Ramlala Pran Pratishtha: What's special about the 613 kg Ram temple bell
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl and Horse Share a Cute Bond as Ears Go into 'Sport Mode'
play icon0:12
VIRAL VIDEO : Girl and Horse Share a Cute Bond as Ears Go into 'Sport Mode'
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Finds Himself Between a Lion and a Tigress
play icon0:9
VIRAL VIDEO : Man Finds Himself Between a Lion and a Tigress
25 big news related to Ayodhya ram mandir
play icon3:26
25 big news related to Ayodhya ram mandir
jdu meeting in delhi,Nitish Kumar,JDU Executive Meeting,Nitish Kumar has reached Delhi,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Lalan singh on jdu meeting,JDU News,jdu meeting in delhi update,Nitish Kumar called meeting,party meeting in delhi,resignation of Lalan Singh,new president of JDU,CM Nitish Kumar,India Alliance,Lalu Nitish,Congress,Zee News Hindi,zee news hd,Breaking News,Nitish Kumar,loksabha election 2024,Lalan Singh,jdu political crisis,Bihar Politics,