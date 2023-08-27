trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654069
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Section 144 imposed in Haryana's Nuh in view of Shobha Yatra

|Updated: Aug 27, 2023, 07:37 AM IST
Haryana Nuh Shobha Yatra: In Haryana's Nuh, tension is seen increasing regarding the Shobha Yatra. Due to this section 144 has been implemented and internet service and bulk SMS have also been banned.
Follow Us

All Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
play icon19:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
play icon6:7
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
play icon9:14
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
play icon12:36
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
play icon0:48
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela

Trending Videos

Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
play icon19:31
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 27th August 2023
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
play icon6:7
Know preparations ahead of Shobha Yatra in Nuh
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
play icon9:14
PM Modi to address B 20 Summit 2023 today
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
play icon12:36
Student beaten for writing 'Jai Shree Ram' on black board in Jammu Kashmir's Kathua
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
play icon0:48
Robbery Incident in Delhi's Narela
haryana nuh shobha yatra,haryana nuh yatra,nuh shobha yatra again,nuh shobha yatra 2023,Shobha Yatra,shobha yatra 2023,shobha yatra in nuh,shobha yatra in nuh haryana,shobha yatra 2023 nuh,28 august shobha yatra,monday shobha yatra,sawan shobha yatra,shobha yatra live,shobha yatra haryana,shobha yatra par pathrav,shobha yatra last monday,shobha yatra last monday of sawan,sawan last monda,sawan last monday 2023,sawan last monday date 2023,Zee News,