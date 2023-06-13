NewsVideos
Security agencies alert against Biporjoy Cyclone, two NDRF teams deployed in Mumbai

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 10:19 AM IST
Biporjoy Cyclone: The threat of Cyclone Biporjoy appears to be increasing rapidly. This storm is moving towards Mumbai and Gujarat. Meanwhile, security agencies are on alert and two NDRF teams have been deployed in Mumbai to minimize the damage.

