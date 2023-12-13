trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2698412
BREAKING : Security Breach In Lok Sabha! Man Jumps Into Chamber From Gallery

|Updated: Dec 13, 2023, 01:33 PM IST
In a shocking incident today, chaos erupted in the Lok Sabha as an unidentified visitor breached security protocols, jumping into the chamber from the gallery. The House was subsequently adjourned in the wake of this unprecedented intrusion.

