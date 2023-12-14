videoDetails

Security Breach Update: Uproar Over Suspension of 15 MPs Amid Lok Sabha Security Row

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 10:42 PM IST

There are not four but five people who are conspiring against the public in the 22nd party riots, and all five are living in different states. Samudrik Sharma Sagar of Cracker Archive is a resident of Nashik, Uttar Pradesh. While the second one who created ruckus in the Parliament along with him is D, a resident of Mayalu, Karnataka. Amol Shinde, who is a resident of Latur, Maharashtra, proposed to have an outdoor season of Parliament and give up smoke crackers. Nizamuddin, who is in support of Haryana, is raising slogans with him outside the Parliament. And Lalit Jha, who was making the video of MP's Outlook, is originally from Bihar, but was living in Kolkata with a rented room. Apart from this, the names of Nicola Sharma and Nick Wild are also coming to the fore among those who breached the security of Parliament. According to Delhi Police, all the basic infrastructure was at his house. Police have arrested Mulahija and his wife Vrinda and brought them to Delhi.