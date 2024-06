videoDetails

Security forces kills Naxalites in chhattisgarh

| Updated: Jun 15, 2024, 02:56 PM IST

Security forces have foiled a major Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. Security forces had found 2 IEDs of 30 kg each and a cooker bomb in Bijapur. Which were defused by the local police and CRPF's bomb disposal squad.