trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2654551
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security forces put up on alert ahead of VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra’

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
In response to the VHP’s ‘Braj Mandal Jal Abhishek Yatra’ on August 28, despite the authorities’ refusal to grant permission. Security measures have been put in place in Haryana's Nuh and surrounding areas. Officials have disclosed the deployment of security personnel, including those from paramilitary units, tasked with maintaining vigilant presence.
Follow Us

All Videos

Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
play icon0:52
Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
play icon1:55
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
play icon1:2
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
Alert in entire Haryana regarding Hindu Yatra! Watch Ground Report from Nuh
play icon2:56
Alert in entire Haryana regarding Hindu Yatra! Watch Ground Report from Nuh
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans
play icon1:4
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans

Trending Videos

Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
play icon0:52
Rumoured Couple Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday Jets Off For Vacay
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
play icon1:55
Neeraj Chopra Clinches Historic Gold In Javelin Throw In World Athletics Championship Final
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
play icon1:2
What did Owaisi say on Hindu Yatra?
Alert in entire Haryana regarding Hindu Yatra! Watch Ground Report from Nuh
play icon2:56
Alert in entire Haryana regarding Hindu Yatra! Watch Ground Report from Nuh
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans
play icon1:4
Will meet violence victims if police stop me - Acharya Paramhans