trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714003
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security Forces Safely Neutralize Suspected Object in Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir

|Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 06:10 PM IST
Follow Us
In Pulwama, Jammu & Kashmir, security forces swiftly detected and neutralized a suspected object in the Badibagh Pahu area of South Kashmir today. Thankfully, no damage or injuries were reported, underscoring the proactive efforts of the security personnel in ensuring the safety of the region.

All Videos

NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Play Icon0:45
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
Play Icon0:40
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
Play Icon0:40
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort
Play Icon0:40
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort
Nitish vs Rohini Acharya: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancelled Jharkhand rally
Play Icon4:6
Nitish vs Rohini Acharya: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancelled Jharkhand rally

Trending Videos

NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
play icon0:45
NCC Cadets Extend Warm Welcome to Tourists On Agra National Tourism Day at Agra Fort
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
play icon0:40
Beating Retreat Ceremony Enchants at Attari-Wagah Border, on eve of Republic Day 2024
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
play icon0:40
French President Macron Engages with Students at Amber Fort, Jaipur
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort
play icon0:40
French President Emmanuel Macron Commends Rajasthani Painting Art, Engages with Artists at Jaipur's Amber Fort
Nitish vs Rohini Acharya: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancelled Jharkhand rally
play icon4:6
Nitish vs Rohini Acharya: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar cancelled Jharkhand rally