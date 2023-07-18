trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636940
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Security Forces shots down 2 terrorists in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch

|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Jammu Kashmir Terrorist Encounter: Indian Army has achieved great success in Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir. The Indian Army has killed about 4 terrorists during the search operation. Know in this report what is the whole matter and how the encounter of the terrorists took place.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
play icon5:18
“Kattar Bhrashtachari Sammelan…” PM Modi Takes A Jibe On Opposition Unity Meet In Bengaluru
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
play icon1:16
Meeting of opposition parties to start in a while
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
play icon1:2
Delhi CM's Arvind Kejriwal makes huge remark on PM Modi
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
play icon5:31
PM Modi Inaugurates ‘Shell-Shaped’ New Integrated Terminal Building Of Port Blair Airport
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
play icon0:37
UPA's name might be changed today, says sources
jammu kashmir encounter,jammu kashmir encounter live,jammu kashmir encounter today,jammu kashmir poonch,jammu kashmir poonch news today,jammu kashmir poonch news,jammu kashmir poonch encounter,poonch encounter video,poonch encounter today,poonch encounter latest,Encounter,encounter in poonch,terrorist encounter in jammu kashmir,Terrorist encounter,terrorist encounter in kashmir,terrorist encounter today,terrorist encounter in jammu kashmir live,Zee News,