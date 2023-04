videoDetails

Security of Pratapgarh jail has been tightened, DM-SP visited the jail

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

The three killers of Atiq-Ashraf have been shifted to Pratapgarh Jail. After which the security of Pratapgarh Jail has been increased. DM and SP have visited the jail.