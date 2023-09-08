trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2659456
Security tightens in national capital ahead of G20 Summit | G20 SUMMIT

Sep 08, 2023
Ahead of the G20 Summit, security has been beefed up across Delhi. Several cars were continuously checked at different checkpoints including Tilak Marg Area
