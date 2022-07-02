See what Navneet Rana said in an exclusive conversation with Zee News?

The case of murder in Udaipur was not yet settled that a case of murder has come to the fore in Maharashtra. Here a chemist has been murdered by slitting his throat. Chemist Umesh Kolhe was murdered on June 21. He was murdered when he was on his way home after returning from his shop. The reasons for Umesh's murder are not known, but it is being claimed that Umesh had posted on social media in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

| Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 03:48 PM IST

