NewsVideos

See what Navneet Rana said in an exclusive conversation with Zee News?

The case of murder in Udaipur was not yet settled that a case of murder has come to the fore in Maharashtra. Here a chemist has been murdered by slitting his throat. Chemist Umesh Kolhe was murdered on June 21. He was murdered when he was on his way home after returning from his shop. The reasons for Umesh's murder are not known, but it is being claimed that Umesh had posted on social media in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

|Updated: Jul 02, 2022, 03:48 PM IST
The case of murder in Udaipur was not yet settled that a case of murder has come to the fore in Maharashtra. Here a chemist has been murdered by slitting his throat. Chemist Umesh Kolhe was murdered on June 21. He was murdered when he was on his way home after returning from his shop. The reasons for Umesh's murder are not known, but it is being claimed that Umesh had posted on social media in support of BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

All Videos

Udaipur Murder Case Update: Witness of Kanhaiyalal murder case reveals the details
18:45
Udaipur Murder Case Update: Witness of Kanhaiyalal murder case reveals the details
What is the Pakistan connection to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
14:0
What is the Pakistan connection to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
Mission Telangana: 18 yrs on, BJP conclave is back in Hyderabad
7:3
Mission Telangana: 18 yrs on, BJP conclave is back in Hyderabad
Kamlesh Tiwari's wife receives death threat
2:22
Kamlesh Tiwari's wife receives death threat
नूपुर शर्मा पर मनोज मुंतशिर का ये बयान सुन रहा पूरा देश
2:10
नूपुर शर्मा पर मनोज मुंतशिर का ये बयान सुन रहा पूरा देश

Trending Videos

18:45
Udaipur Murder Case Update: Witness of Kanhaiyalal murder case reveals the details
14:0
What is the Pakistan connection to tailor Kanhaiya Lal's murder?
7:3
Mission Telangana: 18 yrs on, BJP conclave is back in Hyderabad
2:22
Kamlesh Tiwari's wife receives death threat
2:10
नूपुर शर्मा पर मनोज मुंतशिर का ये बयान सुन रहा पूरा देश
chemist murder in amravati,Amravati,amravati chemist murder news,amravati chemist murder,amravati chemist murder case,murder in amravati,amravati news,murder in udaipur,amravati murder case,amravati murder news,amravati chemist murder latest news,amravati latest news,maharashtra amravati,Udaipur murder,amravati chemist killed,tailor murder in udaipur,amravati chemist stabbed to death,murder,amravati chemist murder hindi news,