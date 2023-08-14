trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648784
Seema Haider hoists Tricolour at home!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 07:08 AM IST
Seema Haider, who came from Pakistan, hoisted the tricolor on the roof of her house in Noida. Seema Haider was seen wearing a tricolor saree. After hoisting the tricolor, slogans of Hindustan Zindabad were raised.

