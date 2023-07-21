trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2638489
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Seema Haider knocked on the door of 'President' ... asked for citizenship

|Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 05:44 PM IST
Seema Haider News Update: Big news has come out on Pakistani woman Seema Haider. Seema has written a letter to the President and demanded citizenship.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
play icon4:59
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
play icon3:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
play icon3:46
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
play icon3:58
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
play icon13:9
 Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
play icon4:59
Mamata Banerjee attacks PM Modi over Manipur Violence
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
play icon3:58
BJP MP Locket Chatterjee holds a press conference over Manipur Viral Video
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
play icon3:46
After the victory, the lawyer of the Hindu side said.
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
play icon3:58
“My death is waiting for me in Pakistan…” Seema Haider after ATS starts questioning her
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
play icon13:9
Rajnath Singh makes big statement amid uproar over Manipur Issue
seema haider exclusive,seema haider pakistan news,Seema Haider Latest News,seema haider news,seema haider exclusive interview,seema haider exclusive news,Pakistan,pakistan seema,pakistan seema ki news,pakistan seema haider,pakistan seema news,police on seema haider,police arrests seema haider,sachin seema,sachin seema love story,sachin seema news,pakistani love story,pubg love story pakistani,Zee News,seema haider pakistan,Seema Haider Love Story,