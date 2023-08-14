trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2648850
Watch EXCLUSIVE video of cloudburst from Solan

Aug 14, 2023
Himachal Pradesh Solan Cloudburst: An accident has occurred due to cloudburst in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. 7 people have died here. At the same time, 3 people are also being told missing. Heavy rains have once again created havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Due to incessant rains, the process of landslides and floods continues  

