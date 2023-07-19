trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637658
Seema trapped in the use of codeword!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 10:14 PM IST
Seema Haider News: UP ATS officials also asked Seema Haider whether you used any code words. During interrogation, the ATS asked Seema Haider whether she had ever used codewords like 'fuffy' and 'fruit'.
