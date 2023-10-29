trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681511
Serial blast at the convention center in Kerala's Kalamassery

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There has been a serial blast in the convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala, 1 person has died in the blasts. After the blast, NSG team reached the spot. Home Minister Amit Shah has spoken to the Chief Minister from Kerala. CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that we are taking the incident seriously.
